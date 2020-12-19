Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood has the most romantic garden set-up - photos The Strictly judge lives with his fiancé Jonathan Myring

Craig Revel Horwood lives with his fiancé Jonathan Myring, and earlier in the year Jonathan took to Instagram to show off their incredible garden. Jonathan works as a horticulturist, and so it makes sense that the couple have a stunning outdoor space, but the photos are even more magical than we would expect.

The Strictly star's partner shared a series of five images, giving a tour of their 'forest garden', complete with wooden swing, lanterns hanging from metal chains fixed between trees, and a bed of twigs as the flooring.

There is also a selection of black metal lamp posts with three lights on top, and wooden posts with matching lights at either side of the seating area, where a lengthy white table is set up.

And apparently the pair had not even completed work on the area. Jonathan captioned the carousel, "We have finally finished the lighting in the forest garden! Next stop PLANTS! If anyone has any good recommendations for forest floor plants on chalky soil I am all ears. [plant emoji]."

Unsurprisingly fans were impressed by what they saw, with one commenting, "Magical darling!," and another adding, "So beautiful!!!."

Craig lives with his fiance Jonathan

The house is situated in Salisbury, Hampshire, which Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig bought in 2017 after selling the home in Camden where he had previously lived for 20 years. His new property has its own swimming pool, while the gardens make up seven and a half acres of private land.

Inside, Craig and Jonathan have their own bar, while Craig also has a unique silver mosaic mask sculpture positioned in the living room.

He has previously spoken out about his love for the house, saying that he sees it as a place to truly relax away from his demanding work commitments.

