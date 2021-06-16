Jay Blades talks candidly about his future on The Repair Shop The presenter admitted he'd been on the show 'a long time'

The Repair Shop has grown in popularity over the coming years - and now, presenter and restoration expert, Jay Blades, has addressed the future of the heartwarming BBC show, and his role as presenter.

In a recent interview with the Express, Jay admitted that he has been on the show "a long time" but revealed he has no plans to leave anytime soon. "It's been recommissioned for the next three years so hopefully I'll be there, I've been doing it for quite a long time," he said.

"I'm doing other shows as well. It's always going to be around community, but if they gave me a game show I'd be cool."

Jay, who is also set to appear on the upcoming new programme, Jay's Workshop, also recently revealed to his large social media following that new episodes of The Repair Shop had been filmed, but the airdate is not yet known.

"I'm back in the barn @therepairshop.tv and I have to say, it's so busy down here filming brand new shows for you," he wrote. "Can't wait for you to see them, I'm super excited because you're not gonna believe what's been coming into the barn." How exciting!

The Repair Shop team have a close bond

Meanwhile, Jay had reason to celebrate over the weekend with the news that he has been awarded an MBE in The Queen's birthday honours for his services to Craft.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared the incredible update with his followers. Posting a throwback snap of himself as a young boy, he wrote: "It gives me great pleasure to announce that I've been awarded an MBE, for my contribution towards Craft. Thank you to everyone who made this possible for this young innocent boy."

Opening up to PA, Jay said: "It's hard to think of where I come from, growing up, where I was six years ago - and then be able to say, 'Yeah, I will accept an MBE'. It is just unbelievable. Never in your wildest dreams would you ever believe something like this would happen."

