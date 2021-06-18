Celebrity Gogglebox pushed back from TV schedule - details Channel 4 have made some changes for Friday's episode

Fans of Celebrity Gogglebox listen up: the upcoming episode, scheduled to air on Friday 18 June, is facing a change. The popular programme has been pushed back in the TV schedule to make way for England's Euro 2020 match against Scotland.

Rather than airing at its usual time of 9pm, the Channel 4 programme will at 10pm – so viewers can enjoy the majority of the football before settling down to watch some familiar faces critique the week's TV.

The third episode in the third series of the celebrity spin-off will see the return of well-known stars such as Martin and Roman Kemp, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, and Lorraine and Rosie Kelly as they give their verdict on some great shows and films they have been enjoying.

In addition to the current line-up, Channel 4 also recently announced that some new faces would be appearing for series three. It's A Sin star Olly Alexander, also known for his music career with band Years and Years, is appearing on Friday's episode alongside friend and fellow musician, MNEK.

Meanwhile, Zoe Ball and her son, Woody, will also be back on their sofa for episode three. The BBC Radio DJ revealed she was thrilled to be back on Gogglebox on her social media.

Posing alongside her son, she wrote in the caption: "Thanks @C4Gogglebox for inviting Woody and I back on the sofa. Proper treat to have time watching telly with my best boy. 10pm tomo [sic] @Channel4 x."

Zoe's fans were thrilled to hear of her return. One person replied: "Yay. Will definitely be tuning in tomorrow night x." A second tweeted: "You guys. What a lovely pic of you both," as a third added: "So glad you are both back."

Singer and TV personality Denise van Outen, who appears on Gogglebox with her fiancé Eddie Boxshall, was equally happy to Zoe back on the Channel 4 show. Replying to Zoe's tweet, she gushed: "Yay! Love you both."

