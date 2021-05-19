Michael Strahan put a smile on fans' faces this week as he made a surprising confession about his eating habits.

The popular Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share a photo of his evening meal – and admitted to fans that the portion was a little on the small side. But the former pro footballer had a solution…

Michael Strahan reveals daughter's hilarious 'hustle' to make money

"I know what you are thinking... small portion for a big guy…" he began. "To answer your questions. I had three plates, LOL! It was a delicious baked bbq chicken with sautéed broccolini, corn, and fresh sweet potato mash!"

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one telling the TV presenter: "Three plates! Champ Michael Strahan you were one hungry man!..." "I like your strategy!" a second confessed, while a third joked: "What's for dessert?!"

Michael shared a photo of his delicious meal with fans on Instagram

A number of other followers complimented Michael on his delicious-looking dinner. "Recipes please!" one requested, while another noted: "Looks so yummy. I can see why you wanted three helpings!!" Another fan remarked: "So you don't like your food to touch I see! Just kidding it looks very appetizing and healthy!"

Michael often shares personal updates with his fans – whether sharing snapshots from inside his stylish Manhattan home or photos of his four children.

The GMA star is a proud father of four

The 49-year-old shares two children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins: Tanita, 29, and Michael, 26. The former couple were married from 1992 until 1996.

He is also a dad to 16-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella with ex-wife Jean Muggli. They were married in 1999 and welcomed their children in December 2004 before their acrimonious divorce in 2006. The two girls now split their time between their parents’ houses.

Michael is incredibly proud of his family and previously told People magazine, "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

