The Crown: who has been cast as the royal family in season five so far Who is taking over to play members of the royal family (and politicians) for seasons five and six?

Filming for The Crown season five has officially taken off, even though several roles are still unofficially cast! However, the hugely popular Netflix series has announced several cast members for season five, including who will be playing the likes of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Diana. See the full list of official casting announcements so far…

Jonny Lee Miller - John Major

Netflix recently announced that the Elementary actor would be portraying Prime Minister John Major - a decision that certainly divided viewers. Following the announcement, one person wrote: “That casting is very... odd," as another added: "Have you guys like... seen a picture of John Major?" A third even quipped: "You might as well have picked Scarlett Johansson."

Elizabeth Debicki - Princess Diana

Elizabeth, who is best known for her roles in The Night Manager and Tenet, will be taking over from Emma Corrin as an older version of Diana. Speaking about the role, she said: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Jonathan Pryce - Prince Philip

Oscar-nominated star Jonathan Pryce will be playing the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth series. "I am delighted to be working with Netflix again,” he said in a statement posted to The Crown's Instagram page in August 2020. "The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip," the actor continued. "To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda and Lesley will be a joy.”

Lesley Manville - Princess Margaret

Lesley, who has previously starred in Phantom Thread and Maleficent, has taken over from Helena Bonham Carter to play the Queen’s sister in the fifth series of the show. She said: ”I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down.

Imelda Staunton - The Queen

Imelda will be playing the third incarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, and opened up about the challenges of playing a version of the Queen that is closer to the age that the public know her as.

Chatting on BBC radio’s Women’s Hour, she said: “I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with. With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say 'she doesn’t do that,' 'she’s not like that,' and that’s my personal bête noire.”

