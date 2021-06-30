Ed Sheeran reveals unbelievable way baby daughter has affected his life in rare comment The singer opened up on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Ed Sheeran has kicked his Bad Habits for good - his ten-month-old baby daughter to thank for it. Sitting down with James Corden on Tuesday night's episode of The Late Late Show, the singer was quizzed about his much slimmer frame and spoke candidly about the major lifestyle change he's undergone since becoming a first-time father.

MORE: Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter’s famous godfather

Talking about his daughter, Lyra Antarctica, who he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed in August 2020, Ed said: "Well, I became a dad and I feel like my lifestyle has changed."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ed Sheeran auctions off his personal items for charity

He confessed: "Instead of going to bed at 6am I'm getting up at 4am ... It's great, my days are structured. I'm healthier than I've ever been and I'm exercising everyday."

MORE: 42 celebs who shocked the world by marrying in secret: Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and more

MORE: The sweet story behind Ed Sheeran’s baby daughter's name

The Shape of You singer previously admitted back in 2017 that he had managed to lose an incredible 50 pounds simply by cutting beer from his diet. Following that, he quit smoking for good in 2019, and it seems that he's only gone from strength to strength since.

Ed Sheeran and his wife welcomed their first child together last year

MORE: Ed Sheeran finally addresses controversy over £3.7million country estate

Speaking on the Behind the Medal podcast in 2019, he said: "I stopped smoking three years ago and ever since then started exercising. I love it." He explained that his workout routine includes 45 minutes of running, sit-ups and sometimes swimming.

He added: "I started doing it because when I stopped smoking, I was very aware that my lungs were so full of [expletive] that I needed to clear them out. Gyms are good but there's nothing like fresh air to really give you a clean out. That's, for me, the main reason why I started doing it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.