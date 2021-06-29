Ed Sheeran finally addresses controversy over £3.7million country estate

Ed Sheeran lives with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica within an idyllic estate in Suffolk – and the singer has finally addressed the controversy that surrounded his renovation plans and now he has revealed the truth about what his home really looks like in a recent radio interview.

Ed joined Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show and his 'Sheeranville' estate was a hot topic.

The nickname came after the Thinking Out Loud star bought several houses on the Suffolk site in order to create one whopping estate with a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

But the star confessed that his lake, which received some planning permission disputes, is in fact more like a pond.

He said: "Do you know the craziest [planning dispute] for me, is the lake that I had dug. Well, it's essentially a pond that is grey filled with tadpoles and swamp stuff - it's not a swimming pool, it's a lake… they make it look blue online like it does not look like that at all. There's no filter system, it's naturally cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There's a big thing about like wildlife and newts."

Ed Sheeran lives in a quiet UK village

Nature seems to be a big focus at Ed's countryside retreat as he goes on to explain that "there is way more wildlife there now" since the addition of his pond/lake and, also there have been "fourteen thousand trees planted, which is great for the environment."

Ed's shares very rare glimpses of his house on social media

On the topic of planning troubles and questions over the scale of his residence, Ed simply said: "I just think people just need to mind their own business."

Despite Ed's home renovations and estate improvements being rather grand and impressive, research suggests that he may lose out on a staggering £1million in value due to the bespoke additions.

The singer has had an on-site studio built

The analysis conducted by money.co.uk and Housebuyers4u indicated that his Framlingham estate could decrease in value.

The estate agent, Paul Gibbens of Housebuyers4u said: "The evaluation revealed that because the estate is so bespoke and unique to Ed’s taste, it could have a negative impact on the sale price, and the cost of reverting any of the features could be hefty."

