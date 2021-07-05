David Walliams has made a rare comment about the special bond between himself and his son Alfred in a new interview.

The comedian and Britain's Got Talent star, who usually keeps his private life away from the spotlight, was appearing on Monday's This Morning to chat about his new children's book, Mega Monster, when he opened up about the sweet way Alfred contributes to his Dad's books.

Host Holly Willoughby began: "Your son, we have to give some credit for this one, don't we?" which prompted David to reveal that his eight-year-old son played a big part in the story creation.

"Yes, Alfred, he has lots of brilliant ideas," began the writer, adding: "We often talk about things we'd like to read stories about and he said, 'Wouldn't it be great if there was a monster made up of all the different scary monsters in the world and it'd be called the Mega Monster, Dad? That should be the title of your next book!' And I said, 'Okay, yeah that's a great title.'"

David continued: "When we go on walks and stuff with the dog we often think about where the story could be set and he says, 'Dad you do the writing of it, the hard bit!'"

The Little Britain star then revealed his son's cheeky comment about the books: "But recently he said, 'Please can I have 50 per cent of the royalties?'" which prompted Phillip Schofield to say: "Quite right, too!".

David then revealed he told his son he would "one day but not just yet".

David was appearing on Monday's This Morning

David shares his son with his ex-wife and supermodel Lara Stone. The former couple first met in 2009 and were married just four months later at London’s Claridge's Hotel. They announced Lara’s pregnancy in December 2012, and welcomed son Alfred in May 2013.

Earlier this year, David opened up to HELLO! and other publications about how he was looking forward to spending more time with his son after coronavirus restrictions lifted. Speaking at a virtual event Jewish youth group, JLGB, David said: "We've already planned going to Legoland, doing crazy golf, going to Go Ape and getting ice cream. So fun stuff with my son!"

