David Walliams looks besotted in gorgeous new photo with his 'loves' The BGT judge shared the sweet photo on Instagram

David Walliams had fans beside themselves after he shared a gorgeous new photo of his "loves" on Tuesday.

The TV star looked so happy as he cuddled on a garden sofa with his beloved pet dogs, Bert and Ernie, for the sweet snap he shared on Instagram.

Simply captioning the photo: "My loves", David's fans were quick to react over the adorable image, with one wiring: "Beautiful photo of you three!"

A second said: "You three are absolutely adorable! Your picture has made my day," and a third added: "So so cute! All three of you."

The Britain's Got Talent judge is the proud owner of Border Terriers Bert and Ernie and often refers to them as his "true love".

While he's had Bert for many years, he adopted Ernie back in 2019 and introduced him to fans with a sweet photo of himself holding the pooch in one hand, and Bert in the other. "Bert has a baby brother. Meet Ernie," he wrote in the caption.

David often refers to his dogs as his 'true love'

Of course, Bert and Ernie aren't the only boys in David's life. He is also the proud father to son Alfred, from his marriage to model Lara Stone.

Although he is incredibly private about his personal life, the comedian previously revealed how he and his son were coping in lockdown.

David with Bert and Ernie

While appearing on This Morning last May, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that he and Alfred had bonded more while living in isolation.

He said: "I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and homeschooling which has been fun."

He added: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

