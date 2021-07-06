The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares candid post after taking a digital detox The presenter has taken up a new hobby!

Will Kirk is usually very busy thanks to his time on The Repair Shop and his large online following, so it's no surprise that the presenter wanted to find time to switch off this weekend.

And it seems a new hobby was his cure. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the woodwork restorer showed off his new horticulture craft while revealing he had taken a "digital detox" over the weekend.

In the post on social media, Will could be seen holding a terrarium he had created, which he admitted he found a great way to relax. "I've officially caught the terrarium bug!" he began, adding: "I had a digital detox this weekend and got stuck into making a new terrarium.

"Much like wood carving, I find it a wonderful way to relax. Have you thought about taking up a new craft? Thanks @worcesterterrariums for the inspiration."

Plenty of Will's followers were impressed by his creation. One person wrote in the comments: "Wow, yet another talent!", as a second agreed, commenting: "That is stunning! Great job." A third said: "You definitely have a natural talent for Horticulture. I cannot wait to see you at Chelsea x."

Will Kirk showed off his new hobby after taking a "digital detox"

Meanwhile, fans are hoping to settle down for more The Repair Shop content on Wednesday evening, particularly after last week's episode was pulled from the schedule to make way for Andy Murray's match at Wimbledon.

Loyal viewers took to social media to air their frustration. One person wrote: "They could easily put the Repair shop on BBC2 or put it on at 9pm on BBC1. #therepairshop viewers miss out again. Thanks #BBC."

Another was equally aghast, writing: "I don't want to watch tennis, I wanted to watch what was scheduled to be on i.e. #therepairshop why assume everyone wants tennis??"

According to the BBC schedule for Wednesday, The Repair Shop will air on BBC One at 9pm.

