The Repair Shop fans were left disappointed on Wednesday evening after the beloved BBC show was pulled from the schedule to make way for Andy Murray's match at Wimbledon.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk leaves fans concerned with latest snap

Loyal viewers took to social media to air their frustration. One person wrote: "They could easily put the Repair shop on BBC2 or put it on at 9pm on BBC1. #therepairshop viewers miss out again. Thanks #BBC."

Another was equally aghast, writing: "I don't want to watch tennis, I wanted to watch what was scheduled to be on ie. #therepairshop why assume everyone wants tennis??"

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop guest after shock unveiling

A third was both annoyed and confused why the broadcaster did not take the opportunity to show the episode on BBC Two. "So the BBC has cancelled #TheRepairShop on #BBC1 in favour of Tennis which was scheduled on BBC2 but has been replaced there by Nigella. Why not put the tennis on two and leave BBC1 alone?"

Meanwhile, others were frustrated that not only was The Repair Shop cancelled, but that Death in Paradise was pulled too, due to Andy Murray's match lasting until 10.30pm.

MORE: Will Kirk melts fans' hearts with latest photo after wrapping filming for The Repair Shop

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert denies workout routine is for role

Fans were disappointed the show was pulled on Wednesday

"I turn to @BBCOne eagerly anticipating the opportunity to indulge in a cheeky #deathinparadise only to find they are still showing live coverage of some tennis club's annual gala... not everyone wants to watch tennis all the time @bbc, use the red button or #bbc4 or something!!", tweeted a frustrated fan.

Although fans were bitterly disappointed to miss the show, many will be pleased to learn that the experts recently wrapped filming a new series – so there's brand new episodes to look forward to.

Announcing the news on social media on Saturday, Will wrote: "Great news today! Not only have we just finished filming another series of The Repair Shop, but my mate @dominicchinea is raffling off his Vespa to raise money for @alzheimerssoc. Follow the link in his bio for more info for a chance to win and to support a fantastic charity."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.