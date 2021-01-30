Sarah Jessica Parker shares juicy plot details for Sex and the City revival She shared some juicy plot details about the new series

When it was announced that Sex and the City would be returning for a one-off series earlier this month, we couldn't help but wonder… what will the new series be about? And will the show, which will take place in current times, show Carrie and co's experience of lockdown in NYC?

Thankfully, Sarah Jessica Parker has answered both these questions in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Chatting to the magazine about the upcoming ten-episode revival series Sarah, 55, confirmed that the show will address the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had on both Carrie and New York City as a whole.

She said COVID-19 will: "Obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in," adding that the series, titled And Just Like That…, will explore "how [the pandemic] has changed relationships once friends disappear". Intriguing!

Sarah also revealed that she and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, are looking forward to seeing how Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda have changed now that they're in their 50s.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?"

"I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today. What is their relationship to social media? What has changed?"

The original HBO series ran from 1998–2008

As for her own character, she asked: "For Carrie, who doesn't have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast?"

Sarah added that she is still waiting to receive scripts for the show from creator Michael Patrick King who has put together a writers room made up entirely of women. "It's incredibly diverse in a really exciting way," the actress said of the new team behind the show, which she hopes will revitalise the series with their different "life experience, political world views, and social world views."

Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role in the new episodes

Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones throughout the show's six seasons and two movies, will not be reprising her role in the new show. Earlier this month, Sarah denied rumours that the series would recast or replace Samantha, telling TMZ: "We're not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as the fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about."

