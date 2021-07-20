Holly Willoughby reveals exciting news while on summer holiday The This Morning star has teamed up with Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby may be enjoying the summer away from the spotlight with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, but on Tuesday the presenter returned to Instagram to announce that she will be hosting an exciting new game show with Bradley Walsh, called Take Off with Bradley & Holly.

In the show, the stars give audience members a chance to win the trip of a lifetime. Their dream holidays await!

GALLERY: 13 of Holly Willoughby's cutest holiday snaps with Dan Baldwin and their children

The 40-year-old shared a trailer for the fun-filled show, where she can be seen wearing a stunning black embellished mini dress. It appears that the co-hosts had just as much fun making the show as the contestants did, as Holly calls Bradley "a total genius" and also a "wally".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals new TV show with Bradley Walsh

In her Instagram post, Holly wrote: "Morning! How are you?… just got sent this through of my new show with @bradderswalsh it's called Take off… it starts this Saturday at 6pm on @bbc … So much fun was had filming this one and working with a total genius/wally… #wallywalsh #takeoff #holiday."

MORE: Holly Willoughby receives sad news concerning her home

MORE: One of Holly Willoughby's 'favourite' M&S dresses is on sale now

Bradley and Holly have worked together before and even filmed a one-off Christmas episode of Take Off with Bradley and Holly in 2019. Audience members were given the chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Holly and Phil were joined by Bradley Walsh on This Morning in 2017

The mother-of-three is no stranger to the jet-set lifestyle herself and has travelled to exotic locations such as the Maldives, where she celebrated her son's tenth birthday in 2019 with her family.

The presenter usually co-hosts ITV's This Morning with Phillip Schofield, but they are taking a break for the summer holidays and will return to the show in September.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly starts at 6pm, Saturday 24 July and will be shown on BBC One, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.