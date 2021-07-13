This Morning's Holly Willoughby receives sad news concerning her home during break from TV show This is the family's 14th planning application

Holly Willoughby is currently enjoying her summer holidays with her three kids and husband Dan Baldwin, but just two days into it she's received some sad news concerning her home.

The TV star and her husband of 12 years are facing more setbacks in their home renovation as their latest planning application has been rejected after neighbours expressed their concerns to the council.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

Holly and Dan want to add a first floor side and rear extension to their £3million Edwardian home in London.

According to The Sun, the grounds for refusal relate to fire safety and "design and heritage" reasons - but many of their neighbours objected to the noise that would be involved.

Holly and Dan live is south west London with their three children

The council stated it had refused the application because the plans were "unsympathetic" and "harmful" to the appearance of the property.

The document read: 'The proposal by reason of its combined height, siting, width and depth contributes to an excessive scale and level of massing which would be an inappropriate and unsympathetic form of development harmful to the character and appearance of the host building... causing less than substantial harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

'The benefits put forward are not considered to outweigh the identified harm.'

Holly Willoughby is currently on holiday

The family bought the property back in 2011 and it features six bedrooms and a sprawling garden.

This is the couple's 14th planning application and not the first time it has been refused. Back in 2016 they unsuccessfully applied for a two-storey building to be attached to the main house.

Holly and Dan now have three months to appeal against the council's decision if they wish to.