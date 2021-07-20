Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is only months away and rumours are always flaring up about which celebrities will be taking to the iconic dancefloor.

MORE: 19 celebrities rumoured to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

One of those rumours is Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert – who has previously said she was interested in taking part.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert looks after stray puppy

But the star has now broken her silence on whether she'll be competing, and it's not good news for fans…

One person asked her: "Hi Jo, Google says you might be doing Strictly Come Dancing UK!!! 2021. When can you tell us?"

But dashing their hopes, the 36-year-old responded: "Well… I have to say that Google knows things about me that I don't even know about myself. It's interesting!"

Although Josephine has shot down the rumours, the celebs who compete are usually kept top-secret, so she could be trying to throw fans off the scent!

Josephine responded to the rumours

Strictly is expected to return in the autumn, and earlier this week it announced the arrival of four new professional dancers.

MORE: Emma Willis reveals she wants to take part in Strictly 2021 – details

MORE: Is BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin heading to Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

The four joining the show are World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional, Kai Widdrington, six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let's Dance Germany professional, Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

They will be replacing departing professionals Janette Manrara, who will now be presenting on Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two and Anton du Beke, who will be replacing Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel.

Of joining the series, Kai said: "This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can't wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead."

Nikita added: "I've always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I've never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can't wait to give it my all!"

Strictly will be returning later this year

Meanwhile, Cameron expressed his gratitude by saying: "Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!"

Jowita remarked: "This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I'm still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.