Off the Rails is the brand new comedy film that is sure to tug at the heartstrings as well as leave you in fits of laughter.

The movie has a glittering cast, including the late, great Kelly Preston in her final role before her sad passing last year. But what is the film about?

If you're wanting to know more about the plot, cast and filming – here's all you need to know…

WATCH: The official trailer for comedy-drama Off the Rails

What is Off the Rails about?

Off the Rails tells the story of three friends in their 50s who, after the tragic passing of their friend, decide to embark on a fantastic trip around Europe in her memory. The women meet at the funeral and realise their late friend had left four train tickets for them – on the condition that they take her teenage daughter with them.

Soon the three friends and young teen head off on the Euro tunnel ready to explore the continent with wild parties, shocking moments and plenty of laughs in between.

Off the Rails marks the late Kelly Preston's final film role

Who stars in Off the Rails?

Kelly Preston plays Cassie – an American who's reunited with her British friends to join them on their epic adventure. The actress' stint in the film was her final movie role before her sad passing from breast cancer aged 57 in July 2020. John Travolta, to whom Kelly was married for 28 years – paid a heartwarming tribute to his wife on the release of the film.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, the Grease star wrote: "Off the Rails is Kelly's last film- she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it."

Appearing alongside Kelly in the movie is Bridget Jones and Veep star Sally Phillips as Liz and Judge John Deed actress Jennifer Seagrove, who plays Kate.

Other notable faces include Bridgerton's Ben Miller as Dan and Dame Judi Dench who plays Diana. At the premiere for the film, Kelly's co-stars Sally Phillips and Jenny Seagrove both wore necklaces with her name on them to honor her.

Will you be watching the new film?

When was Off the Rails filmed?

Filming for Off the Rails began in February 2019 and took place across Europe in Mallorca, Barcelona and London.

When is Off the Rails out?

Off the Rails is available to watch in cinemas now.

