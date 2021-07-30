Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell confirms major news about 2021 series We can hear the theme song already!

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has opened up about when rehearsals will be starting for the 2021 show, and it sounds like it is just around the corner for the talented group of professional dancers!

MORE: Dianne Buswell looks ethereal in beach snap – fans react

Chatting to the Metro, Dianne explained: “Pro rehearsals will start really shortly. I’m so excited about that, to get the dance shoes back on and to dance again is like, oh my God a dream come true. I can’t wait for that. This last period before it starts up goes so slowly. I’m counting down the hours and minutes!”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dianne Buswell reveals sweet tribute to boyfriend Joe Sugg at home in Australia

This year, Dianne and the other familiar faces will be joined by a host of new dancing pros, including Kai Widdrington, the World Junior Latin American Champion 2010, six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy, Nikita Kuzmin, South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard, and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC's The Greatest Dancer, Jowita Przystal.

We can't wait to see Dianne on the dance floor again!

The show is luckily allowed to go forward despite the pandemic, but unfortunately the popular Blackpool special episode, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 health and safety, will once again not be going ahead.

MORE: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are couple goals in romantic snap

SEE: Dianne Buswell's rainbow bedroom with Joe Sugg is a work of art

Executive Producer Sarah James told the Mirror: "We're so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.

“We are all so sad that we won't be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.