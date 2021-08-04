Jeremy Clarkson sets record straight on coronavirus comments following backlash The Grand Tour presenter wanted to clarify what he said

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out to clarify his comments on the coronavirus pandemic after facing a backlash.

The Grand Tour presenter, who came under fire for his recent remarks to the Radio Times regarding lockdown and Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies), was keen to set the record straight on what he meant after saying, "If we die, we die".

After heavy criticism, Jeremy clarified his words on Wednesday evening: "I know the Guardian and other silly left-wing papers are [expletive] stirring," he began in a tweet.

He added: "But what I said was that 'IF WE HAVE COVID FOREVER' we are just going to have to open stuff up and accept that if we die, we die."

He continued in a second post: "If you really want to know what I think: get vaccinated. It's not a government plot. Governments can't even mend pot holes."

The Clarkson's Farm presenter was reported to have criticised the government and Sage earlier in the week. The 61-year-old told the Radio Times: "I think the politicians should sometimes tell those communists at Sage to get back in their box. Let's just all go through life with our fingers crossed and a smile on our face.

Jeremy wanted to set the record straight

"I can see Boris doesn't want to open it up and shut us back down again. But if it's going to be four years… and who knows, it could be 40 years."

Earlier this year, Jeremy opened up about his concerns for COVID-19 after contracting the virus over Christmas 2020, admitting he feared for his life.

He told The Times: "The doctor was very clear: I'd feel under the weather for between five and 14 days and then I'd either get better or I'd have to go to hospital.

"Where, because I am 60 and fat, and because I've smoked half a million cigarettes and had double pneumonia, I’d probably die, on my own, in a lonely plastic tent."

