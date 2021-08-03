What is Our Family Farm Rescue presenter Adam Henson's net worth? Find out all about his incredible fortune here...

Adam Henson is a familiar face to television viewers and has been regularly sharing his farming expertise with fans for more than two decades.

He is probably best known for his work presenting Countryfile, but more recently he has been helping struggling farms in Channel 5's Our Family Farm Rescue with Adam Henson. But what is his net worth? Find out all about Adam's fortune here...

Adam burst onto the scene in 2001 when he secured a place on the Countryfile presenting team after it ran a nationwide search for fresh new faces passionate about the great outdoors. Since then he has worked on BBC programmes such as Gardeners' World, Springtime on the Farm and Lambing Live.

Adam's salary for his work on these shows remains unknown as they are produced under the broadcaster's commercial arm, BBC Studios. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the famous farmer is estimated to have a net worth of $2million (around £1.4million).

Adam's new show sees him help out struggling farms around the UK

His television work isn't Adam's main source of income, though; when he's not in front of the camera, he can be found running the Gloucestershire-based farm, which he inherited from his father, Joe Henson MBE. Bemborough Farm, which was established in 1962 and handed over to Adam in 1999, focuses on breeding rare animal breeds and so is surely a lucrative business.

On top of his farm work and presenting career, Adam is also a prolific writer and has penned numerous horticultural books, as well as a book about farming aimed at children titled A Year on Adam's Farm. Given his many sources of income, we're hardly surprised to hear of Adam's incredible fortune.

When he's not in front of the camera, Adam can be found running his farm

Despite the success he has seen with his new docuseries, Our Family Farm Rescue, Adam recently opened up about his plans to eventually return to being a "normal farmer".

Speaking about his career, he told press: "I'm in the hands of the BBC commissioners, so while my face fits then hopefully they'll keep me. As long as they renew my contract on an annual basis, then I'll stay unless I'm tempted by another channel with something exciting to do, then my heart is with the BBC.

"Although I am a freelance presenter, I can work for other channels. I'm sure my face won't fit forever. When it doesn't I'll go back to being a normal farmer."

