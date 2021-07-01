Piers Morgan gets candid about unemployment following Good Morning Britain exit The broadcaster made the quip on social media

Piers Morgan has made a candid comment regarding his employment status following his Good Morning Britain exit.

The broadcaster and writer, who left the ITV morning programme in March, made a witty remark on Twitter following the news that professional footballer, Lionel Messi, is no long under contract at Barcelona FC.

Piers, who is a massive football fan and often tweets about the sport, shared an image of the player and couldn't resist making a joke in the caption, writing: "Don't worry Lionel, all the world's most gifted people are currently unemployed."

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off large garden at countryside home

Plenty of the TV star's followers enjoyed the joke. One person teased underneath: "So are you Morgan, but in the 'other' category hahaaa!!" A second said: "That includes you too????", followed by a string of laughing-faced emojis.

Meanwhile, others were convinced Piers was making a sly dig at Matt Hancock, who resigned from his position as Health Secretary last week. "Wouldn't call Matt Hancock gifted @piersmorgan," someone joked. Another simply put a gif of the former secretary of state along with some laughing-faced emojis.

Piers has spoken out a number of times since he departed Good Morning Britain earlier this year and even hinted that he had been asked to return.

Piers left his role in March

While he wouldn't name names, Piers claimed a "third-party" has been in contact to see if he would consider returning to the hugely popular ITV programme, which is still yet to announce his permanent replacement.

Piers, 56, told The Sun: "As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues.

He also spoke about his "regret" over how things played out. Discussing the moment he stormed off of the set, he added: "I shouldn't have walked off, though, I do regret that. You can't be the great crusader of free speech and then walk off when someone says something you don't like."

