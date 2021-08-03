Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway caused a serious stir on Instagram on Tuesday after sharing a video of her 11-year-old son William 'Billy' falling off a horse at his riding school.

In the video shared with her 1million followers, Billy can be seen riding a horse which suddenly bucks and slings him off. Kate can then be heard frantically shouting: "OH! Okay! Okay!" before turning the camera off.

Luckily, doting mum Kate was there to watch Billy's every move whilst he trotted round alongside several other riders and teachers. The 11-year-old wasn't hurt, but we expect he must have had a bit of a shock!

Making light of the situation, Kate wrote: "This was Billy’s first attempt at a canter and poor Banjo’s wind meant he came a cropper (listen with sound up and you can actually hear it!) Better out than in! Or maybe better on than off?!"

Confirming her 11-year-old was unharmed following the incident, Kate reassured fans: "Billy is fine by the way and he and Banjo are still firm friends!!".

Moments before the horse bucked Billy off

Whilst some found the video hilarious and sympathised with the doting mother-of-two, other fans were divided in the comments.

"Sorry Kate, it had nothing to do with wind. Billy is not ready to be cantering, has no rein contact or balance, can’t trot correctly," wrote one concerned follower, whilst another wrote: "I agree. Nothing to do with wind. The pony bucked Billy off."

Other fans were able to make light of the situation, writing: "Falls make you a better rider. And I know from my daughter's experience with them that when she's around horses they are amazing therapy!"

The glamorous GMB host presents alongside Ben Shepherd

Kate revealed her son and daughter Darcey had been inspired to get into riding after watching Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. "Darcey & Billy are glued to our brilliant competitors in the @olympics equestrian events," she wrote.

The doting mother-of-two shares Darcey and Billy with her husband, Derek Draper, who fell tragically ill after contracting Covid-19 last year.

Speaking on GMB last week, Kate revealed: "Nurses, I think, saved Derek's life and are still very involved in keeping him alive because it's the nursing care – as well of course as the brilliant doctors – but that care during those critical days and months made all the difference."

