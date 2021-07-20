Who is Our Family Farm Rescue star Adam Henson married to? The agricultural presenter has a new show out on Channel 5

TV audiences will recognise Adam Henson thanks to his stint on BBC's Countryfile, but now the agricultural presenter is set to front a brand new show on Channel 5, Our Family Farm.

The programme, which airs its first episode on Tuesday, sees Adam visit different farms to assess how they keep money flowing.

The synopsis reads: "Adam examines the changes farmers are making to their businesses to survive from transforming drab barns into luxuriously usable spaces to tapping into the lucrative tourist trade and maximising profit with farm-to-fork ventures."

But what about Adam's life away from presenting and farming? Find out about his partner and family below…

Is Adam Henson married?

Adam, 55, has been together with his partner for years but hasn't seen the need to get married. He reportedly met his long term partner Charlotte back in school when they were just 16 and continue to be the picture of romance to this day.

The couple live together on their Cotswold rare breeds farm where they have rare cattle, sheep, pigs and horses.

Adam Henson has a new show out on Channel 5

Does Adam Henson have children?

Adam and Charlotte have two children together, Ella, who is in her early twenties, and Alfie, who is in his late teens.

What has Adam Henson said about his partner?

Adam prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but the presenter did reveal it was his partner who convinced him to join BBC's Countryfile. Adam told The Mirror: "Countryfile did a presenter search, and although I wasn't bothered, my partner nagged me about it, as she thought I'd be really good.

"After lots of auditions, I ended up getting the job. At first, I was only working once a month, then when it went prime time, the viewing figures went up to six million, and that was that."

