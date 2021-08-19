Sean Lock: tributes from his friends and co-stars 

Fans were devastated on Wednesday following the very sad news that comedian Sean Lock had died aged 58 from cancer. Since the news, social media has been flooded with tributes to the beloved funnyman, and Channel 4 is set to pay tribute to him on Thursday by showing his stand-up special Keep It Light, as well as an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

His friends and colleagues have also shared their thoughts and memories of Sean, and we have compiled their touching words as this heartbreaking time. From Stephen Fry to Bill Bailey, see their tributes here…

WATCH: Eddie Izzard pays tribute to Sean

David Mitchell

Sean and David appeared together on Would I Lie to You? and David tweeted: “I was very shocked and sad to hear of the death of Sean Lock. It was always a privilege and inspiration to work with him. The world should have had many years more of his hilarious creativity. RIP.”

Bill Bailey

Bill tweeted: “It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.” He added to the Huffington Post that he spent time with Sean at the end of his illness, saying: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas. We had great conversations. I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”

Jason Manford

Jason wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children. One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats. RIP mate… I texted him a couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did. If you have a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check-in. It could be the last time.”

Harry Hill

Sean’s close friend Harry also paid tribute to Sean, telling The Telegraph: “He struggled with [the illness] – he went through all the same emotions anyone in that position would experience. But he was stoical about it. Because he was so bright, he read up on all the latest treatments. He knew much more about that side of medicine than I ever did. I asked him what it was like, and he said: ‘It’s okay actually and the sex is amazing.’”

Jon Richardson

Jon worked with Sean on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and the pair had a jokey rivalry over a game called ‘Carrot in a Box’. He tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Jimmy Carr

Sean’s good pal Jimmy wrote: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Russell Brand

The actor and comedian shared his favourite joke of Sean’s, tweeting: “My favourite Sean Lock joke: ‘You know when you’re on a night bus there’s always a nutter on there? I got on one last night and there weren’t one - so I had to do it.’ RIP.”

Aisling Bea

Aisling shared a clip of Sean on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, writing: “Comedy has lost one of the greats today. Sean Lock was so much sillier & anarchic than he would often let on, his comedy could sit between silly & edgy, acerbic politics. He was often a loose cannon on panel shows & you never knew what to expect, Jimmy would often be.”

Adam Hill

The Last Leg presenter wrote: "Forget everything else. I’m just gonna watch clips of Sean Lock all night. He was just so, so good.” He retweeted a clip of the infamous ‘Carrot in a Box’ segment on Countdown, which read: “Sean Lock died today. He is responsible for maybe the funniest four minutes on the internet: Carrot in a Box. You should really watch it.”

Rachel Riley

In a post on shared on Twitter, Rachel retweeted a video first posted in 2019 of Sean's brilliant humour from the show, along with a caption outlining some of his iconic jokes, adding: "And so much more that's had us crying with laughter... Devastating news today. A huge loss to comedy. Thoughts with Sean's wife, kids and nearest and dearest. He will be missed by so many."

Daniel Mays

Line of Duty actor Daniel wrote: “Desperately sad news about the untimely passing of comedian Sean Lock. I passed him in the street once. He looked at me and I looked at him. I wanted to tell him how great he was but I bottled it. How I regret that now. Well, Sean…you were beyond funny. Any panel show that you appeared on was all the richer for it. The world of comedy has lost one its brightest sparks. Thanks for the laughs.”

