Rachel Riley reveals daughter Maven mistook her for this celebrity lookalike - see hilarious reaction The Countdown star is pregnant with her second child

Rachel Riley made her fans laugh after revealing her little girl, Maven, keeps mistaking her for a celebrity lookalike - BBC Sport broadcaster Gabby Logan!

Sharing a picture of a large poster of sports presenters outside the BBC studio in Salford, the Countdown star - who is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev - confessed her daughter called the Olympics host "Mama" whenever they walk past.

MORE: Rachel Riley proudly shows off blossoming baby bump in 'tight' T-shirt

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley thrills fans with surprise announcement

"Every day we're at Media City my daughter points at this and says 'Mamma!' If you ever fancy looking after a toddler @GabbyLogan, she clearly wouldn't notice the difference," she tweeted.

MORE: Rachel Riley makes honest confession about having children with Pasha Kovalev

Exclusive: Rachel Riley talks family life with Pasha Kovalev

Upon seeing the funny message, Gabby replied: "What a compliment… I was only saying today I miss toddlers. I'll swap you a 16-year-old for a day." Rachel, 35, then added: "Sounds like a lie in to me deal!"

Fans were also quick to react, with one sympathising with one-year-old Maven: "Two very beautiful women. Easy to mistake." Another remarked: "Definitely a compliment to you both!" A third person even suggested: "I always thought you looked like a young Emilia Fox." Another stated: "Haha that is hilarious!"

Rachel shared this snap of the BBC poster

It's an exciting time for Rachel and her family. Both she and husband Pasha are due to welcome their second child this autumn. They started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. The couple then married in June 2019 in Las Vegas, months before welcoming their first child, little Maven, on 15 December.

READ: Rachel Riley reveals Strictly stint with Pasha Kovalev left her needing 'therapy'

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the TV star confessed that both she and Pasha were unsure about having children in the early stages of their relationship. Having had time to reflect, the pair decided to go ahead before it was too late. "We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan," she said.

Rachel and Pasha are due to welcome their second child soon

"I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant, we have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.