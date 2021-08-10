Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert is used to stunning her fans, usually with her incredible physique, but on Tuesday she wowed them with a makeup free selfie.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to post the gorgeous selfie, where she stood in a beautiful black top.

The star looked splendid in the snap, and allowed her hair to flow freely down her head, with several strands partially obscuring her eyes.

And her natural beauty shone through in the shot as she opted to go makeup free.

"#selfie #goldenhour," is all the actress wrote, but it caused a frenzy in the comments as fans went wild.

"YOU ARE A GODDESS," enthused one, while a second added: "Sunkissed and beautiful," alongside a couple of unicorn emojis.

A third called her a "pure beauty" while a fourth commented: "Stunning as always."

The star's selfie left her fans in awe

Several others were left speechless by the glorious picture, and just left strings of heart and flame emojis in the comments.

The star recently had fans feeling nostalgic as she revealed she was rewatching old episodes of Death in Paradise, one of which featured Ardal O'Hanlon.

Comedian Ardal played DI Jack Mooney, one of the main characters of the show, from season six to season nine, with the character deciding to return home to London.

Josephine, who joined in season four, has now worked alongside three detectives, Ardal, Kris Marshall and Ralf Little - but she has admitted that she has a favourite!

Chatting to the BBC, Josephine admitted that Kris had a special place in her heart, saying: "Kris Marshall was my first partner in the series so he's very special to me because he helped me a lot.

Josephine knows how to wow her fans

"He was there for me when I was struggling and a bit scared and he was so nice with me on set and so funny. His French was pretty amazing too. That's why Kris is special in my heart because he was the first."

Josephine briefly left the show in 2019 but has since returned for seasons ten and 11, starring as DS Florence Cassell.

Chatting about her return, she said: "It was surprising, I never expected to come back to the show but I had a year off and I'm so happy to be here on the island, see the crew again and to be reintroduced to my character. Florence has been through a lot and I'm very excited! It's been a big surprise for me… It's a blessing so I'm really happy to be back."

She is currently filming alongside Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker. Fans are excited for season 11, which is expected to air in early 2022, following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger which left fans waiting to find out if Neville had the nerve to express his true feelings about Florence.

