Nine Perfect Strangers: everything you need to know about Nicole Kidman's new drama Are you looking forward to this one?

Nicole Kidman's miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, made its highly-anticipated debut last year and now the drama is arriving on Channel 4!

The mystery thriller follows the actress as the founder of an unusual heath and wellness facility. With an all-star cast and an intriguing storyline, we’re so excited to watch this one. Here's everything you need to know about it...

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, the series follows a group of nine stressed city dwellers, who are trying to get on a path to a better way of living. The synopsis reads: "Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

Nicole plays Masha in the new show

Who is in the Nine Perfect Strangers cast?

As well as Nicole, the thriller has a seriously star-studded cast, including Spy star Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Hollywood star Samira Weaving as Jessica, The Hobbit’s Luke Evans as Lars, Bobby Cannavale as Tony and Regina Hall as Carmel.

Melissa McCarthy also stars

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers

Nine Perfect Strangers begins airing on Channel 4 on Wednesday 28 September at 10pm.

If you want to binge-watch the series, however, you can watch all eight episodes on Amazon Prime Video. US fans can also catch the drama on Hulu.

