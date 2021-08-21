Gavin Rossdale leaves fans concerned with head-turning new photo - but it's not what you think He shares three sons with Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale was inundated with comments following a selfie he shared on social media which left some fans concerned.

The Bush frontman and ex-husband of Gwen Stefani posted a picture on Instagram in which he sported painful-looking wounds all over his face.

The musician was bleeding from his forehead and his nose and he appeared to have been in a fight.

However, Gavin explained all in the caption when he wrote: "So you wanna be in movies? #habitmovie @janellshirtcliff," and revealed it was just makeup.

But a number of his followers hadn't read the caption and feared the worst by looking at the photo. "Bro you scared the [expletive] out of me," wrote one, while another added: "Dude, are you ok?" and a third commented: "Yeah I love ya too much, this pic I’ll pass on sorry. I know I know it’s just props but yeah I can’t."

Gavin plays a celebrity-turned-drug-dealer in the movie, Habit, and recently opened up about the film and his approach to acting in an interview with Screen Rant.

Gavin's appearance was just for a movie

"I stopped acting because I was doing a lot of auditions, and stuff was being offered out of L.A.," he said. "I didn't want to leave, so it was awkward. I was touring so much, and I couldn't do that.

"I just stopped until Sofia Coppola asked me to be in The Bling Ring. I was like, 'Hell yeah,' and then Janell asked me to be in this. I follow my invitations, but I don't audition much.

"I've done a few auditions recently and didn't get them, so that's frustrating. But I'm always looking to do stuff that's interesting and fun. This is a wild ride, and it went through a journey.

Gavin shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani who recently married Blake Shelton

"They had some setbacks; they began production, and there was a problem, and they changed the lead actress. I wouldn't say it was all over the place, but it was slightly.

"It's so beautiful how it's come together, and the reaction to the film has been really great. But I'm just a tiny part of it."

