Call the Midwife confirms some sad news - and fans aren’t happy 

Fans of Call the Midwife better hurry up and get binge-watching because we have been handed some very sad news about the show! Although the series airs on BBC, fans have been able to enjoy watching the first eight seasons on Netflix. But that is about to change.

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Call the Midwife will be leaving the popular streaming platform on Sunday 12 September, meaning that fans have a matter of weeks to carry on their viewing via Netflix.

Fortunately, there are plenty of other places to get your hit of the hugely popular show, including BritBox and BBC iPlayer, so nobody panic!

The show’s creator, Heidi Thomas, has previously opened up about how far the show might go, telling Radio Times: “I do know that the original nuns on whom the original books were based left Poplar in 1976, because the social and the medical climate had changed. They relocated to Birmingham and focused more on spiritual work.

The show is coming off Netflix in September

"So I don't know how far into the 1970s we could go. Because every series has a new year attached to it, I think we could go on for a few years to come. But who knows? We aren't bored yet!"

The show has already been commissioned up until 2024 with 13 seasons, and Heidi said: “We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas.”

She added: "The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.” Aw!

