Call the Midwife star announces new project after season ten - and fans are emotional We've already added it to our shopping baskets!

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has revealed some very exciting news following the conclusion of the show’s tenth anniversary!

MORE: Call The Midwife's Helen George shares rare glimpse into family life during lockdown

The actor, who plays Dr Turner on the hit show, revealed that he was writing a book based on the show, Call the Midwife - A Labour of Love: Ten Years of Love, Life and Laughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife is filming Christmas special

The book is described as “the up-close and personal story of Call the Midwife, as told by the cast and crew who made it into the iconic drama it is today. It’s packed with behind-the-scenes photographs and exclusive interviews with our team, past and present.”

Chatting about it, Stephen said: “Working on Call The Midwife: A Labour of Love has been like opening a much-loved family album; some of the images have made me smile. Some have made me miss those pictured afresh. But all of them have made me cherish the years we shared, and the stories we made together.”

The book will be all about ten years of Call the Midwife

The book will be released on 11 November 2021 - so plenty of time to read before season 11 comes out! Chatting about their excitement to read the book, one person wrote: "The book will no doubt be top of the Christmas list of many fans' of Call The Midwife!” Another added: “What a lovely way to commemorate the 10th anniversary. I have been watching it since the very first episode and I was pregnant with my 2nd son. I will definitely be ordering a copy for myself to re-live all the memories.”

MORE: Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack reveals her future on show

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals why she kept relationship with Jack Ashton on the down low

Season 11 is already in the works, with cast newcomer Megan Cusack, who plays Nancy Corrigan in the beloved drama, confirming that she will be back, telling Radio Times: "Yes! I can say that now. I know we’ll be tackling some big subjects and looking into Nancy’s back story even more. I’m gagging to see the scripts and find out what happens next for her." Yay!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.