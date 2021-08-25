The Handmaid’s Tale star points out major plot hole in season four finale 

The Handmaid’s Tale concluded on Sunday night in the UK, and saw June finally get the revenge she had so long been hoping for after finally managing to kill her abuser, Fred Waterford, along with some help from fellow former handmaids, and of course the father of her child, Nick.

In the final moments of the episode, Luke comes home to find June covered in blood and cradling Nicole, and she tells him that she just wanted to say goodbye. However, O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke, has made a very good point about the scene.

Chatting to Digital Spy, he admitted that he didn’t understand why June had to flee. He said: “How does anybody know she's killed someone without a CCTV camera out of the woods?” He added: “The main thing I think is that everyone assumes that Luke knows what June's done. Why would you know what she's done? He doesn't know what she does.”

What did you think of the finale?

We’re sure our questions will be answered in season five, but it looks like we’re going to have a while to wait. Chatting in a recent Q&A, the showrunner Bruce Miller explained: “The writer’s room is starting in a week or two. Honestly, a lot of the cast have projects that were unmoored because of Covid for a million reasons so even though our actors are extraordinarily flexible to fit in the work on our show, everybody has things they do.

“We want to encourage people to do things outside of the show, that’s their work and their art, they bring good stuff back but people have lined up all these jobs and now a lot of those jobs moved to after.

We might have a while to wait for season five

“So we’re going to have to see how all that shakes out, we want people to fulfil the obligations they had to other projects but we want to fulfil the obligation we have to the audience, so we’re starting writing as quickly as we can while we still figure all that stuff out.”

