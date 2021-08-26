Did you know this Downton Abbey star is married to movie sequel's director? Did you know about this sweet connection?

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern had an extra special time on the set of Downton Abbey 2, as her husband directed it! Simon Curtis, who is best known for films including My Week with Marilyn and Woman in Gold, helmed the much-anticipated sequel, in which Elizabeth will reprise her role as Cora Crawley.

The pair tied the knot in 1992, and first met when he was producing a BBC version of Christopher Hampton's Tales from Hollywood. She revealed to The Telegraph that the pair first went on a date to a Bonnie Raitt concert, and she said: “It was a feeling of comfort and rightness. But it was a shock to me because I had a pregnancy quite quickly... and giving up my country and my career.”

The loved-up couple share two grown-up daughters, Matilda and Grace, and she previously joked about her family, saying: “They get frustrated with me because I'm not particularly organised and I think they think I'm a bit... stupid. But they think I'm fun and I think they're fun.”

The pair got married in 1992

The star also opened up about working with Simon in an interview with Larry King, where she said: “We have a couple of projects we’ve been developing together and I feel whenever we’ve worked together the product has been wonderful - but we’ve kind of had to learn how to do it. It’s a really interesting thing - you don’t expect the challenge you encounter,

“When you work with people you generally are relatively polite to them - but when you’re with your husband I don’t feel the need to be so polite. So I feel that when we’re working together that’s actually a disadvantage - if we do it again we’ve learned how to do it.“

