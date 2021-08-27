Sharon Stone shares heartbreaking news about baby nephew: 'We need a miracle' The actress says that they need a miracle

Sharon Stone has shared the heartbreaking news that her young nephew, River Stone, was found with total organ failure - while sharing a snap of the 11-month-old surrounded by equipment in the hospital.

The 63-year-old captioned the photo: “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” alongside an explosion and prayer emoji. Her friends and followers were quick to offer their support, with Chantelle Delaney writing: “Oh Sharon. River, sending you so much love and strength beautiful boy. So much love to you all.”

Ruby Rose added: “Praying for River and your whole family,” while actress Olga Fonda wrote: “So sorry to hear that. May his recovery be easy and fast. Sending lots of love his way.”

River was born in September 2020, and Sharon previously shared a photo of him in his baby seat coming home from the hospital, writing: “Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

She shared another photo of her beautiful nephew in January, where River was looking at the camera while dressed in a towelling dressing gown, writing: “My nephew & godson, River.”

