Sharon Stone shares stunning makeup-free selfie alongside heartfelt confession The Basic Instinct star has a legion of fans around the world

Sharon Stone looks sensational at 63 and shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie over the weekend on social media.

The Hollywood star was dressed in a stylish black blazer teamed with a black-and-white striped T-shirt and oversized white glasses, with her hair styled in a patterned headband.

The picture was taken from inside Sharon's bedroom at her LA home, and she wrote alongside it a heartfelt message about what she had learnt from her day.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone joined by mom as she marks important milestone

"My day was a rollercoaster through heaven and hell. I've decided to be happy about what I've learned and whom I've connected with," she penned.

Fans were quick to react to Sharon's post, with one writing: "Thank you for choosing happiness and sharing this pic with us!" while another wrote: "Beautiful as ever Sharon." A third added: "That sounds most wise."

Sharon Stone shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie inside her bedroom at home in LA

While the star is active on social media, she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. However, it was recently reported that the star was dating rapper, RMR, who is 25.

Page Six revealed the pair had been spotted on a number of dates all over LA, including at celeb hot spots such as Delilah and The Highlight Room.

RMR protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth but was photographed cosying up to Sharon in an image which was shared on The Highlight Room's social media.

The Hollywood star has a stylish home in Los Angeles

Sharon certainly has her hands full and juggles a successful career, her love life and parenting her three adopted sons.

The Ratched actress opened up about being a mother during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon is a doting mom to three sons

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

