Sharon Stone looks sensational in throwback swimsuit snapshot The star is reportedly dating 25-year-old rapper RMR

Sharon Stone set pulses racing with a swimsuit snapshot which left many of her fans speechless.

The Basic Instinct star was dreaming of a tropical vacation gone by and the photo she used to reminisce about the getaway was positively dreamy.

MORE: Sharon Stone causes a stir as she poses in just a T-shirt

Sharon took to Instagram with a photo of herself in the beautiful waters of Tahiti. She rocked a short hairstyle and a sleek silver swimsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone talks about recapturing her radiance in Hollywood

The 63-year-old was kneeling in the shallow waters wearing the cut-out one-piece which showed off her fabulous figure.

Sharon simply captioned her post: "#ThrowbackThursday How I love Tahiti," and her fans adored the image too.

"Holy moly," wrote one, while another called her, "the queen," and many more added heart and on-fire emojis.

MORE: Sharon Stone's bedroom selfie gives us a surprise glimpse into her home

SEE: Sharon Stone looks awe-inspiring in candid bikini photo at family home

Her swimsuit image will likely get the seal of approval from Sharon's boyfriend too. It was recently reported that she is dating rapper, RMR, who is just 25.

Sharon looked amazing in her throwback

Page Six revealed the pair had been spotted on a number of dates all over LA, including at celeb hot spots such as Delilah and The Highlight Room.

RMR protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth but was photographed cozying up to Sharon in an image which was shared on The Highlight Room's social media.

MORE: Sharon Stone reveals incredible hidden talent

MORE: Sharon Stone dazzles in high-cut bodysuit and heels

Sharon certainly has her hands full and juggles a successful career, her love life and parenting her three adopted sons.

The Ratched actress opened up about being a mother during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon is reportedly dating rapper RMR

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them.

MORE: Sharon Stone dazzles in high-cut bodysuit and heels

"When you adopt, you realise any child could be your child, any person could be your relative.

"After that, you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.