Dan Walker sparks fan reaction with photos from family outing The BBC Breakfast star is a doting dad

Dan Walker got his followers on social media talking on Sunday when he shared a series of photos from a gorgeous family day out.

The presenter posted the pictures to Instagram, and they showed off the local countryside, complete with blue skies, heather-topped cliffs, and lush green fields.

In one shot, the BBC Breakfast co-host's family could be seen from a distance, and a couple of photos showed his beloved dog, Winnie.

The dad-of-three captioned the images: "We’ve had a beautiful walk with pals on some of the Peak District edges around Sheffield today. White Edge, Curbar Edge and Froggatt Edge all looking gorgeous in the sunshine."

He went on: "We love living in Sheffield… all this is a 15-minute drive away from the city centre."

Dan's followers rushed to comment on the snaps, with many agreeing in their appreciation of the South Yorkshire scenery.

Dan shared photos from his day out with fans on Instagram

They wrote: "Sheffield has the best of both worlds," and: "Great part of the world. So glad you are enjoying your environment so much x."

Another quipped: "Better than 'down South'! x," while a fan from that area added: "Please send blue skies and sun to south London!!!"

Dan's wife Sarah is from Sheffield and the couple met at university in the city in the 1990s.

They now own a beautiful family home there which they share with their son, Joe, and daughters Susie and Jessica.

The broadcaster met his wife while studying journalism in Sheffield

No doubt the proud dad is making the most of his time with his family ahead of what looks set to be a busy autumn!

The star will hit the dance floor on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing – and his children should be proud.

In a press release announcing the news, he said: "My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

