The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner, and on Friday, host Tess Daly stunned fans with a glimpse her potential wardrobe.

The star, who has been a part of the show since it began in 2004, looked mesmerising in a bronze, sparkling jumpsuit that featured voluminous draped panels and a belt around the waist.

WATCH: The five 'Style Lessons' from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

The eye-catching outfit perfectly encapsulated her, with just one of her bare feet poking out at the bottom.

The star works on all of her outfits with stylist James Yardley, and we think she's onto some winners!

Sadly, Tess revealed that it was unlikely that viewers will get to see the outfit on the show, as she wrote: "Strictly fittings are currently underway.

"We're 3 looks in and this little number might not be making the cut but she was too sparkly not to share."

The jumpsuit wasn't the only glamorous item that the mum-of-two shared with fans, as on her Stories, she danced around in a silver sheer number. And we had to agree with the sticker she attached, which showed tens across the board!

Tess shared a look inside her Strictly wardrobe

The 52-year-old's fans were blown away by all the sparkly magic, as co-host Claudia Winkleman commented with a string of heart emojis.

Former Strictly champion Stacey Dooley commented: "Ooooosh," while another fan wrote: "Always on [flame emoji]."

Plenty of other fans were rendered speechless by the bold looks, and posted a series of heart or flame emojis.

And although Tess might not be wearing the bronze jumpsuit on Strictly, it is available for purchase on Net-A-Porter for £1,422. But act fast, as stocks are low in all size ranges.

SEMSEM Belted Draped Plissé-Lamé Jumpsuit, £1,422.00, NET-A-PORTER

The upcoming series of Strictly will make history as Bake Off champion John Whaite is set to dance in the show's first all-male couple.

Ahead of rehearsals, the star filled fans in on the process, as he explained: "This week has been crazy. On Tuesday I met some of the team down at Strictly Come Dancing including the gorgeous gals in hair and makeup, and the brilliant wardrobe and costume team."

We can't wait to see what Tess wears!

He admitted he felt "awkward" but excited to be taking part. "I've never felt so awkward yet so excited as I thrashed around in front of glitter balls and sequin walls.

"I can't wait for you to come on this adventure with me and the other 14 celebs."

It's not long now until Strictly Come Dancing officially launches, so it's no wonder that the celebrity contestants are beginning to feel the nerves!

John's followers are just as excited as he is to see him take the ballroom dancefloor competing against the likes of AJ Odudu, Adam Peaty, Tom Fletcher, Judi Love and many more.

