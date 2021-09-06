Endeavour stars reveal worrying news about Morse and Thursday’s relationship in season eight The partners have come friends over the years

Part of the reason fans love Endeavour so much is the unique friendship between Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday, who are detective partners on the hit show. However, both Shaun Evans and Roger Allam, who play the iconic characters, have revealed that the characters’ friendship will become seriously strained in season eight.

Chatting about the relationship, Shaun told ITV: “Things have been slightly fractious between them. Thursday was with Morse when Violetta died at the end of the last season. At the beginning of this series it’s more about concern. Thursday can cut him some slack but he sees that Morse is not turning in on time and when he is coming in he’s not presenting very well.”

Roger added: “Thursday says that after the events in Venice, Morse walks a step slower and is a bit less full of himself, which is not always a bad thing. But I don’t know how much he believes that. He is always defensive of Morse and perhaps tries to put to the back of his mind any concern, anxiety or worry about how he is. But, again, as the series progresses and Morse misses days at work it just becomes too much to ignore.”

The pair's relationship becomes strained

The series synopsis also hints at trouble between the pair, reading: “Before the year ends, Endeavour and Thursday find their relationship strained further when Thursday locates information proving Endeavour’s problems have caused him to miss a major clue in a case.”

The ITV summary also reveals that their relationship is “profoundly shaken when Thursday unwittingly discovers the extent of Endeavour’s problems are greater than anybody could have suspected”. Intriguing!

