Endeavour season eight: everything you need to know about the three new films

Endeavour season eight is right around the corner, and the powers that be at ITV have given us the first juicy information about what to expect from the new three episodes.

The new series sees Endeavour Morse struggling with the aftermath of the season seven finale, which saw his lover Violetta die in his arms, and his struggles are causing friction between him and his good friend, DCI Fred Thursday. Throughout the personal drama, the pair of course are also doing what they do best: solving murders.

The episode one synopsis reads: “It’s the start of 1971. Though weary from the events of the past year, there’s no chance of ‘light duties’ at the CID – crestfallen and rarely without a scotch in hand, Endeavour finds himself right back in the thick of it. An explosive murder at an Oxford college has potentially far-reaching political ramifications. Meanwhile, the IRA have made a threat against the life of the Oxford Wanderers’ star striker and Endeavour is tasked with the duty of acting bodyguard.”

The second episode follows the pair as a cab driver is found dead while owing his colleague a large debt, leading Endeavour and Thursday to a nudist colony, of all places, then to a blue movie outfit in Soho. During the episode, Endeavour is visited by someone from his past, who he would sooner forget.

The show will return in autumn

The finale summary reads: “In the midst of the 1971’s cruel winter, the foundations of Endeavour and Thursday’s relationship are profoundly shaken when Thursday unwittingly discovers the extent of Endeavour’s problems are greater than anybody could have suspected.

“Meanwhile things at home become quote tense for Thursday and Win when they receive disturbing news from abroad. When a snowstorm splits CID, and they independently work to solve the murder of a college don, Thursday enlists the help of Dorothea, while Endeavour finds himself stranded at an abandoned hotel, a pawn in a game of gruesome revenge.”

