9-1-1 season 5 images show Buck and Hen in the middle of disaster

With less than three weeks to go before the fifth season of 9-1-1 airs, network Fox has dropped a new image, and left fans eagerly awaiting the premiere.

The new snap features firefighters Evan 'Buck' Buckley and Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson standing in the middle of a devastated Hollywood & Highland center.

The mall, situated just off Hollywood Boulevard, looks set to be the scene of a major event in the opening episode titled Blackout.

"Where do I sign up to get a travel sized Evan Buckley?" joked one fan, as another added: "So much perfection in one photo."

The first trailer dropped in late August, revealing the 118 will undergo their biggest challenge yet after the city is hacked, and a widespread blackout causes major problems including an air traffic control incident.

The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in.”

Season 5 will begin on 20 September

The series follows a group of first responders led by Captain Bobby Nash as they face every challenge imaginable in Los Angeles

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - after being shot by a sniper.

But the shocks didn't end there as we discovered if Bobby Nash and Athena Grant's marriage was truly over, and whether Maddie Buckley would ask for help as she suffers from postpartum depression.

Fans also saw Buck rekindle his romance with Taylor Kelly, and get told by Eddie he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

9-1-1 returns on 20 September on Fox at 8/7c

