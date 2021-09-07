9-1-1 star Oliver Stark surprises fans with return to social media

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark has returned to social media after a three-month break, and fans are over the moon.

The actor, who stars as Evan 'Buck' Buckley in the hit Fox drama, has not been on Instagram since season four ended in May 2021 but returned on the weekend, deleting his entire history and posting one new picture of his sweet puppy, Jade.

"MISSED YOUR CONTENT," shared one fan as another exclaimed: "You're alive!"

"Yay Oliver posted," added a third fan although others were upset that he "deleted everything else".

The British actor previously deleted his Twitter account, admitting that he stepped away from social media because it's a "very intense environment and things can feel heavier or louder than they were maybe intended".

Speaking to HELLO! he shared that removing himself from online spaces was "the healthiest thing for myself" and that he intended to "put my attention elsewhere".

Oliver's return to social media was loved by fans

"I felt no animosity toward any faction of fans - people have every right to make comments or jokes, but I have every right to remove myself from that situation if it doesn't make me feel good about myself," he added.

9-1-1 season five will return on 20 September 2021 and the first trailer revealed that the opening episodes will focus on a major hacking of the city's operations, leading to a blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles.

The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in.”

Season five will return on 20 September

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie Diaz had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - and to discover if Captain Bobby Nash and Sergeant Athena Grant's marriage was truly over.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with Taylor Kelly after being told by Eddie he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

9-1-1 returns on 20 September on Fox at 8/7c

