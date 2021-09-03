9-1-1 season 5 images released - and fans have one thing to say We can't wait!

With less than three weeks until the new season of 9-1-1, Fox has shared a brand new image of the 118 in the middle of a disaster.

But it was Eddie Diaz that fans were more worried about as they called on the show to give him "the screentime he deserves".

"RT if you're PUMPED for Season 5!" the official account shared, with fans quick to share the image.

WATCH: 9-1-1 season five trailer

"I’ve never been more excited for anything in my life," commented one fan as another added: "17 DAYS LET'S GOOOO."

"Hell yeah I’m pumped and I’m ready for whatever comes to the 118 team," shared another.

But it was Eddie (played by Ryan Guzman) who fans wanted to talk about; the character was shot at by a sniper at the end of season four, and viewers have been wondering how that may affect the military veteran's mental health.

Fox dropped this new season five image

"Can't wait to se Eddie finally getting the screentime he deserves," tweeted one fan, as others wondered if Eddie was suffering from "hyper-vigilance", commenting: "Eddie looks so tense in all these pics. I don't think he just hates animals.

Others called on more scenes between Eddie and Maddie Buckley, the sister of Eddie's best friend Evan 'Buck' Buckley.

The show will return on 20 September 2021 and the first trailer revealed that the opening episodes will focus on a major hacking of the city's operations, leading to a blackout that will engulf the city of Los Angeles.

WIll Eddie get more screentime in season five?

The tag line read: “When the lights go out, chaos sets in.”

At the end of season four, six million viewers tuned in to see if Eddie had died - spoiler alert: he didn't - and to discover if Captain Bobby Nash and Sergeant Athena Grant's marriage was truly over.

Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Maddie was also seen breaking down and finally asking for help as she suffers from postpartum depression, and Buck rekindled his romance with Taylor Kelly after being told by Eddie he had named Buck his son Christopher's legal guardian if Eddie were to ever die.

9-1-1 returns on Fox 20 September 2021 at 8/7c

