Lily Collins' husband has very famous parents - and you'll definitely recognise them! The Emily in Paris actress wed Charlie McDowell on 4 September

Lily Collins tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Charlie McDowell on 4 September at a beautiful ceremony in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

The Emily in Paris actress announced the exciting news to her fans by sharing a gorgeous snap of herself kissing writer and director Charlie as they enjoyed their big day.

But did you know that Charlie has pretty famous parents? TV fans will definitely recognise them both...

Charlie, who is best known for directing the comedy film The One I Love, is the son of English actor Malcolm McDowell and American actress Mary Steenburgen - meaning that, like his bride, he has dual UK and US citizenship.

Malcolm has starred in the likes of A Clockwork Orange and Halloween and even has a supporting role on the Gossip Girl reboot as media tycoon Roger Menzies. Mary, meanwhile, has appeared in the TV shows Grace and Frankie, 30 Rock and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

However, Charlie has had a running joke on social media at the expense of Mary that his real mother is actress Andie MacDowell.

What's more, Charlie's stepfather is Cheers and The Good Place star Ted Danson, who wed Mary in 1985 following the breakdown of marriage to Malcolm. To add to the hugely talented family, Charlie's sister Lilly is also an actress and has had roles in the likes of Made of Honour and Sons of Anarchy.

Lily and Charlie began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in late September 2020 following a road trip. At the time, Lily posted a series of photos of herself and Charlie against the most incredible mountainous backdrop and showed off her jaw-dropping pink diamond ring.

Lily made a rare comment about their relationship earlier this year, telling L'Officiel magazine: "Quarantine has made and broken up a lot of people, but the time together just solidified what we already knew about each other.

"Everyone has very much been who they are these last few months, because there aren't any external distractions. We're all really getting back to the core of who we are without the layers of society," she continued. "When you've seen someone at their best and at their worst and you're still right there with them, that's a beautiful thing."

