NCIS teases major twist for Mark Harmon's Gibbs in dramatic season 19 trailer

Ahead of its return to screens in just over a fortnight's time, a brand new trailer for NCIS has been released - and it teases that all is not as it seems for Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Shared on Twitter on Friday 10 September, the 30-second clip shows the team arrive at the scene of the fiery aftermath. "Have you found any survivors?" Wilmer Valderrama's Torres asks in the clip, to which a police officer replies confidently: "No survivors".

However, at the very end of the trailer, Gibbs can be seen coming up for air from the lake suggesting that, while he is alive and well, he's perhaps doesn't want to be found. Check it out for yourself below…

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS season 19 teases a major twist for Gibbs

Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote: "Wow just had to move us closer to the edge of our seats." Another added: "I'm so scared! This is such a cliffhanger," while a third simply wrote: "I AM NOT READY!'

Viewers will recall that the show ended on an explosive cliffhanger - literally. After spending much of the latter half of the season on indefinite leave from work, Gibbs took his boat "Rule 91" out for a spin on a lake only to have it unexpectedly blow up. Right before the credits rolled, he could be seen swimming off.e

Season 18 ended on a major cliffhanger involving Mark Harmon's Gibbs

Speaking to TV Times, executive producer Steven D Binder revealed that the question of Gibbs fate "dominates" the first four episodes of the new season, which begins at the new time slot of 9pm on CBS on Monday 20 September. It will lead into new spin-off series NCIS: Hawai'i, which will air weekly at 10pm. Long-time viewers might want to mark that in their diaries as for the last 18 years, the show has been holding down the network's 8pm Tuesday slot.

Meanwhile, insiders close to the CBS drama report that Mark will only make a few appearances throughout the new run of episodes, although this has yet to be seen.

Having appeared in every single episode of the show since 2003, the 69-year-old actor is one of the longest-serving American TV stars and reportedly soon hopes to retire from acting.

