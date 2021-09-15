Gavin and Stacey star secretly marries girlfriend in intimate ceremony The TV star's bride confirmed the happy news on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne and his new wife Celina Bassili!

The 43-year-old actor, who played the role of Essex boy Gavin Shipman in the hugely popular BBC Three sitcom, wed his girlfriend, 27, in an intimate ceremony in Norway earlier this month.

The TV star's bride confirmed the happy news on Instagram, sharing several photos from their stunning woodland ceremony on her page. She could be seen wearing a gorgeous floor-length satin gown which she paired with a floral headpiece, while groom Mathew donned a classic fitted suit for the special day.

The nuptials took place on the grounds of a 1930s mansion in Celina's native Norway, according to the Daily Mail.

The newlyweds first went public with their romance in late 2019 after they pictured kissing Wales, while Mathew was filming the most recent Gavin and Stacey Christmas special with co-stars Joanna Page, Ruth Jones and James Corden.

It's believed that the pair met while working on the show together as set designer Celina has listed the hit comedy on her online CV. Since then, the duo have also worked together on several other projects, including crime comedy Agatha Raisin among others.

Mathew was previously engaged to Casualty star Evelyn Hoskins. However, the couple went their separate ways in 2018, with a spokesperson for the actor explaining that the two had "separated amicably".

Mathew and Celina confirmed their romance in 2019

As for when - or if - fans can expect to see Gavin and Stacey return, co-creator James Corden recently teased that he would "love" to bring back the BBC sitcom.

The actor who has found fame in America as the host of talk show The Late Late Show, told to This Morning's Alison Hammond last month: "I hope so much that we get to do one as I think it would be strange to leave it where we left it."

He was, of course, referring to the 2019 episode's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, which saw Nessa propose to Smithy right before the credits rolled. On whether Smithy would have said yes, he admitted: "I honestly don't know the answer, I have no idea. I'm as excited to find out as you are. I don't know!"

He continued: "Really, it's just about finding the time to do it, and finding out if it's good enough. Nobody wants an episode that doesn't deliver. We've got to let the tanks fill up again."

