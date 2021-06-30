Jack Whitehall's American accent is so bizarre in trailer for new movie The actor is clearly a man of many talents…

Jack Whitehall has an exciting upcoming role in the new movie, Clifford the Big Red Dog – but it seems the internet can't quite get over his American accent!

MORE: Jack Whitehall's plush London home with girlfriend Roxy

The comedian and Bad Education star has left the Queen's English behind in place of an American accent in the film, which is a reimagining of the popular children's story.

Fans on social media had plenty to say about the actor's voice in the movie. While some were pretty shocked, others were more willing to get on board. Watch the trailer below to hear Jack's accent...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jack Whitehall's American accent in Clifford the Big Red Dog has everyone talking

One person wrote on Twitter: "There is a CGI big red dog in this, and that's still not as cursed as Jack Whitehall with an American accent." A second had a similar view, writing: "I love Jack Whitehall but him doing this American accent has severely ruined my day."

A third fan said: "I don't know what shocked me more, hearing Dynamite (perfect choice btw) in the trailer, or hearing Jack Whitehall with an American accent."

Other fans admitted they could get used to it in time, with one tweeting: "I'm all for this but Jack Whitehall US accent is gonna take a bit of time to get around."

MORE: See inside Jack Whitehall's dad Michael's exciting career as a Hollywood agent

MORE: Everything you need to know about Jack Whitehall’s relationships

Jack plays Casey in the upcoming children's film

Another was loving Jack's new voice, writing: "Me: why is it not set in London. Also me: omg Dynamite and also Jack Whitehall with a sexy American accent – in conclusion let's go see it."

The movie, which is due out in cinemas in September, sees the comedian take on the role of Casey, alongside other big names including John Cleese and Big Little Lies star Darby Camp as the lead character.

The synopsis reads: "When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment.

"While her single mum is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.