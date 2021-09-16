Piers Morgan joins FOX News Media after quitting Good Morning Britain - details The TV personality will also be writing for The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist

Six months after walking off set on Good Morning Britain and subsequently quitting his role as a TV presenter on the hugely popular breakfast show, Piers Morgan has confirmed that he will be joining News Corp and FOX News Media in a global deal from 2022.

The TV personality, who will also be joining The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist and is set to present a series of true crime shows, confirmed the news with a snap of himself with News Corp’s chairman, Rupert Murdoch.

Speaking about the move, he said: “I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged… I’m going home and we’re going to have some fun.”

Piers quit GMB in March

Rupert added: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling. He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post.”

CEO of FOX News Media, Suzanne Scott, added: “Piers is an exceptional talent. We look forward to him making an impact and exploring opportunities with him on all of our platforms, especially FOX Nation, where our subscribers will love his new show tackling the subjects everyone is talking about.”

