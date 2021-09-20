Ewan McGregor made an appearance at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards and had an emotional moment as he won his first Emmy.

MORE: Ewan McGregor's daughter breaks silence after horrific dog bite injury

The actor won an award for his role in the miniseries Halston, triumphing in the Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's Halston starring Ewan McGregor - official trailer

Ewan made a moving speech when he accepted the prize, giving a shout-out to his partner, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who sat in the audience and adoringly cheered him on.

"Mary, I love you so much, I love you so much," he said as he held back a sob, also adding, "We'll take this home and show it to new little boy, Laurie," as he gestured to the award next to him.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Ewan McGregor's new series Halston

The two made their first red carpet appearance since the birth of Laurie in June, and the couple stunned in all-black ensembles.

Ewan also shares four daughters with his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, and gave a special nod to them as well.

Ewan and Mary put up a chic front at the 2021 Emmy Awards

He spoke about them at length when interacting with the press, saying, "My kids were texting me in this group chat…they were very present in my mind.

"I have four daughters…and the importance of women and women’s rights…it's so great to be in a room where people are talking about that, so that was moving and important."

When a reporter asked him about whether this was what date nights with Mary had become, he hilariously responded with, "Every night."

MORE: Ewan McGregor talks Charlie Boorman's horrific motorcycle accident - find out what happened

MORE: Ewan McGregor shares rare photo with lookalike daughter on set of first film together

Ewan and Mary managed to keep news of her pregnancy a complete secret and the 36-year-old actress was not photographed with a baby bump.

Ewan won his first Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

It was his eldest daughter, Clara, who revealed that she now had a baby brother in an Instagram post where she wrote, "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.