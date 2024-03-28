Exclusive: Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi lifts the lid on showmance with La Grande Dame

The finale of Drag Race UK vs the World is just around the corner and one of the finalists this time around is London-based queen Tia Kofi, who initially competed on the second season of Drag Race UK.

During her original run, Tia was eliminated in seventh place after winning no challenges, whereas this time around she has been in the top two on four separate occasions and ru-deemed her original Snatch Game performance and turned her runways into works of art.

But one thing that fans couldn't get enough of was her growing showmance with French-born La Grande Dame. The duo got close to one another and lifting the lid on their relationship, Tia explained to HELLO! and other media: "When you are away for such a long time and your interactions are very limited to the people that you're around, sometimes an amorous feeling can take hold and that is what happened between moi and La Grande Dame.

"We must bear in mind that we were the only two people of the correct height to hug each other. Hannah [Conda] and Marina [Summers] were hugging away with their petite selves, hugging Gothy [Kendoll], hugging Choirza [May] and me and La Grande Dame just left with only each other as long, lengthy pole humans."

When pressed over whether things went further than what was seen on-screen, Tia replied: "We have not even kissed on the mouth, other than in the dance challenge."

During her run, Tia was praised for her runway aesthetic whether it be her revamped pterodactyl dress or her alien mother carrying a baby, but one of her most poignant looks was one that had been inspired by her late co-star, Cherry Valentine.

Speaking about the tribute, the performer shared: "Cherry was a very, very special person and everyone on our season had at least a moment with her to experience that. People don't universally resonate with everyone in a season, you can't all get along, you're not all going to be besties, someone's going to storm out of the group chat at some point, but every single one of us loved Cherry, which made it all the harder to lose her."

She continued: "I remember before I got the phone call [to return], Lawrence Cheney and I had had conversations speculating, 'What if there's a UK All Stars? What if I get asked to do a vs the World? What if there's another Winner's season', and we agreed that whoever goes back first should do a runway dedicated to Cherry because it was important for someone from our season to represent her legacy.

"It was a very special moment for me and it was special that the judges took it in, understood and respected what it was. Cherry was a huge advocate for mental health, so bringing her back into the mind of the fandom where some people may not have had her at the forefront of their thoughts. It was really important to remind everyone to be caring and kind and considerate of other people's mental health."

Alongside drag, Tia has a blossoming music career and graced screens with a small role on Hollyoaks last year, and opening up about her future plans, the star explained how she wanted to start appearing in more acting roles.

"I've been very fortunate to be heavily involved with BBC Eurovision and Eurovision in general, so I want to nudge my way into that further," she said. "I've been very fortunate to have a lot of fingers in a lot of pies, as it were, and I think I want to do a little bit more diversifying. I want to do more acting, my one episode of Hollyoaks wasn't enough."

Tia added: "My main aim is to be in Doctor Who, just to conclude that that's the one aim in life in general." Her co-star, Hannah Conda, then joked that the pair would be the new Ant & Dec with Saturday Night Take-a-Slay.

And explaining what it would mean for her to raise the crown, Tia enthused: "It's important because there's been a lot of hard work that's gone into the glow up and the confidence. Separately from that, I'm very passionate about diversity and inclusion and with the five main seasons [of Drag Race UK] and UK versus the World, we've seen exclusively white winners.

"I'm not saying I should win, because I'm a person of colour, but I do think it would be important and I would love to be the person who would represent that diversity and inclusion and show younger generations of colour that they can achieve the goal and snatch the crown."