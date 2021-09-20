Emma Mackey hints that she won’t return for Sex Education season four The star can’t leave until Maeve and Otis are together, right?!

Warning, contains spoilers!

Emma Mackey stars as Maeve in the hit show Sex Education, but recently hinted that she might be leaving the show after admitting that she “can’t be 17 my whole life”.

Chatting to Hunger magazine, she explained: “Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life.”

She added that was she keen to go into filmmaking, saying: “I'm very attracted and seduced by the idea of writing a film and conceiving something, being there at the conception of a story, working at it, seeing it through and then choosing a team.” The star is also set to appear in the upcoming Agatha Christie blockbuster Death on the Nile, which was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Will season three be Emma's last?

Of course, Emma’s exit would be cutting short the long-teased romance between Otis and Maeve which - and spoiler alert for those who haven’t finished season three just yet - finally went ahead in the latest season, only for it to be put on hold as Maeve accepted her placement on a US transfer programme for three months.

Maeve leaves to go America at the end of season three

Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, has also opened up about a fourth season, telling Cosmopolitan: “We don’t know [whether there will be more.] It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more, I genuinely don’t know… A spin-off would be good but it has to be well-thought-out and really unique and not just for the sake of doing a spin-off. I’d love to do a fourth season, because we have so much fun on this show.

“At the same time we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters… We’ll have to see."

