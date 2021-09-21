Jules Hudson makes very rare comment on fatherhood in new interview The Escape to the Country presenter is a dad-of-one

Jules Hudson has made a very rare comment on fatherhood in a new interview. Appearing on the Talking Success podcast with his Escape to the Country co-star and friend Nicki Chapman, the TV presenter, who is dubbed 'Mr Countryside' opened up about a heartwarming moment when his son, Jack, was a baby.

The presenter was asked by Nicki to name his "best moment ever", to which Jules responded: "I think probably when my son Jack finally recognised that I was his father and made a noise and looked at me with his eyes that said to me I finally have a role in this relationship. He was probably 18 months or something."

He continued: "To be honest with you, I never looked forward to having children it wasn't on my radar at all. But having Jack now and watching life unfold through the prism of his eyes and his mind and helping him learn about the world around him and understanding how we learn has been one of life's greatest revelations to me."

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. The pair also share two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo.

Jules is best known for presenting Escape to the Country

While Jules rarely posts snaps of his family on social media, he shared a snap of now five-year-old Jack celebrating his second birthday back in 2017, writing: "THANK YOU All so much for wishing Jack happy birthday. He's having a great day!"

The TV personality has shared a few other snaps of his only son growing up, and he is such a cutie! At the start of lockdown, he shared a snap of him holding little Jack. "It all feels very doom and gloom at the moment. Not for this one though. Our little rugby player all ready for Sport Relief today!" he wrote in the caption.

